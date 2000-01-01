Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to provide income with capital growth by investing in third party managed collective investment schemes and exchanged traded funds. The fund also aims to have a yield greater than the FTSE All-Share Index. The third party schemes and funds mainly hold higher yielding equities and bonds and money market instruments from the UK but may also hold equities listed in emerging markets. Derivatives and currency hedging may be used for both investment purposes and management of risk. You may buy, sell and switch units daily. Income from the fund’s investments will be included in the value of the units rather than being paid out as a dividend. This fund is designed as a long term investment and may not be suitable if you plan to withdraw your money within five years.