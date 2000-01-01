Close Select Fixed Income X Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.32%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.55%
- IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupClose Brothers
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD6DSC14
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Close Select Fixed Income Fund is to generate income while maintaining its capital value over the medium term. The Close Select Fixed Income Fund will invest mainly in sterling denominated fixed interest securities (including government bonds and corporate bonds) and deposits (including money market instruments), and may also invest in international fixed income securities. In order to gain indirect exposure to fixed interest securities and deposits (including money market instruments), the Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes (which may include schemes managed by the Manager or an affiliate of the Manager) and closed-ended funds