Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Close Select Fixed Income Fund is to generate income while maintaining its capital value over the medium term. The Close Select Fixed Income Fund will invest mainly in sterling denominated fixed interest securities (including government bonds and corporate bonds) and deposits (including money market instruments), and may also invest in international fixed income securities. In order to gain indirect exposure to fixed interest securities and deposits (including money market instruments), the Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes (which may include schemes managed by the Manager or an affiliate of the Manager) and closed-ended funds