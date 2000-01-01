Close Strategic Alpha X Acc

  • Yield History0.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha-1.8
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.60%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupClose Brothers
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7MTYH88

Investment Strategy

The aim of the EFA Close Strategic Alpha Fund is to provide capital growth. The Fund seeks to deliver absolute returns (more than zero) on a rolling twelve month basis. The Fund will achieve its investment objective by gaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of equity, fixed interest investments and cash, selected from various markets worldwide, through investment in a portfolio of collective investment schemes, transferable securities (including investment trusts), warrants, deposits and money market instruments.

