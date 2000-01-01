Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Bond Income Portfolio Fund is to seek to generate income whilst maintaining its capital value over the medium term. The Fund will invest primarily in fixed income securities, including government and corporate bonds (typically of investment grade and varying maturities), and deposits (including money market instruments) in order to meet its investment objective. The Fund will not invest in equities or alternative investments. In order to gain exposure to fixed income securities and deposits (including money market instruments) and to meet its investment objective, the Fund may invest in collective investment schemes (which may include schemes managed by the Manager or an affiliate of the Manager) and closed-ended funds.