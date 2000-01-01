Close Tactical Select Passive Bal X Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha0.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.50%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupClose Brothers
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8HS8W08
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Close Tactical Select Passive Balanced Fund is to generate capital growth with some income.