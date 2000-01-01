Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Close Tactical Select Passive Conservative Fund is to achieve income and moderate capital growth. The Fund will primarily invest in passively managed collective investment schemes, which may include schemes managed by the Manager or an affiliate of the Manager, and Exchange Traded Funds, which in turn invest primarily in equities and fixed interest securities mainly in the UK. The underlying collective investment schemes and exchange traded funds will be invested passively in UK equity sectors, global equity sectors, fixed interest sectors (including high yield and emerging market bonds) or specialist sectors, notwithstanding that the allocation between the passive funds will be actively managed.