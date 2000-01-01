Comgest Growth Europe ex UK GBP SU Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- 3 Year sharpe1.05
- 3 Year alpha7.14
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.93%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupComgest
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BQ1YBM13
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to increase the value of the Fund (capital appreciation) over the long term. The Fund intends to achieve this objective through investment in a portfolio of high-quality, long-term growth companies. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its net assets in shares and preferred shares issued by companies that have their headquarters in, or principally carry out their activities in any European country with the exception of the United Kingdom or which are guaranteed by any European government with the exception of the United Kingdom government