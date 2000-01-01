Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to increase the value of the Fund (capital appreciation) over the long term. The Fund intends to achieve this objective through investment in a portfolio of high-quality, long-term growth companies. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its net assets in shares and preferred shares issued by companies that have their headquarters in, or principally carry out their activities in any European country with the exception of the United Kingdom or which are guaranteed by any European government with the exception of the United Kingdom government