Comgest Growth Japan GBP U Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Comgest Growth Japan GBP U Acc

Fund

Japan

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Comgest

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00BYYLQ199

Benchmark

TOPIX NR JPY

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to create a professionally managed portfolio consisting of what, in the opinion of the Investment Manager, are high quality long-term growth companies having their headquarters or carrying out their predominant activities in Japan.

