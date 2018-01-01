Comgest Growth World GBP U Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Comgest Growth World GBP U Inc

Fund

Global

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Comgest

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00BK5X4K17

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR EUR

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to achieve capital appreciation by creating a professionally managed portfolio consisting of what in the opinion of the Investment Manager, are international and diversified growth securities.

