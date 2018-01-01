Comgest Growth World GBP U Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Comgest Growth World GBP U Inc
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
Comgest
Domicile
Ireland
ISIN
IE00BK5X4K17
Benchmark
MSCI ACWI NR EUR
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to achieve capital appreciation by creating a professionally managed portfolio consisting of what in the opinion of the Investment Manager, are international and diversified growth securities.
