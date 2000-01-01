Investment Strategy

The fund is designed to provide investors with above average capital growth and increasing income from investment in a wide spread of UK and dollar denominated investment trusts, ordinary shares and other selected investments. The Fund will invest mainly in a broad base of investment trusts which satisfy the Managers’ criteria of sound long term performance, a satisfactory discount to net asset value and income growth potential. The Managers will attempt to minimise risks through diversification and may also use other hedging mechanisms. The amount of cash held within the Fund will normally not exceed 10% of the total value of the Fund, but this level can be increased if the Managers believe it appropriate.