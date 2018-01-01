Credo Dynamic A Retail GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Credo Dynamic A Retail GBP Acc
Fund
Flexible Investment
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Credo
Domicile
Ireland
ISIN
IE00BDFZR653
Benchmark
IA Flexible Investment Sec Ave
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide attractive risk adjusted returns from a combination of investments in equity and debt instruments, with a particular focus on UK capital markets
