Dimensional EM Core Equity Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Dimensional EM Core Equity Inc

Fund

Global Emerging Markets

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Dimensional

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB0033772517

Benchmark

MSCI EM NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Emerging Markets Core Equity Fund is to maximise long-term total return. The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of publicly-traded companies in emerging markets which the ACD deems eligible or of companies which derive a significant proportion of their business from such emerging markets. The Fund’s investment objective may also be achieved through the use of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country, representing securities of companies meeting the investment criteria.

