Dimensional Emerging Mkts Core Eq Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-1.36
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.67%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupDimensional
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033772517
Investment Strategy
The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of publicly-traded companies in emerging markets which the ACD deems eligible or of companies which derive a significant proportion of their business from such emerging markets. The Fund will generally have a higher allocation to small-cap companies and in companies which the ACD deems to be eligible value stocks, and a lower allocation to large growth companies.