Fund Info

  • Yield History2.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha-1.36
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupDimensional
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0033772517

Investment Strategy

The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of publicly-traded companies in emerging markets which the ACD deems eligible or of companies which derive a significant proportion of their business from such emerging markets. The Fund will generally have a higher allocation to small-cap companies and in companies which the ACD deems to be eligible value stocks, and a lower allocation to large growth companies.

Latest news

