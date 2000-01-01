Dimensional Global Core Equity C
Fund Info
- Yield History1.65%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha-1.58
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupDimensional
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B2PC0377
Investment Strategy
The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable securities of certain companies traded in global developed countries which the investment manager deems eligible. The Fund will generally be overweighted in small companies and in shares which the investment manager deems to be eligible value stocks, and underweighted in large growth companies.