Dimensional Global Core Equity GBP Dist fund price, performance, charts and research

Dimensional Global Core Equity GBP Dist
Fund
Fund Info
income
Dimensional
Ireland
IE00B2PC0377
MSCI World NR EUR
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to maximise long-term total return. The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase securities, including depositary receipts, of certain companies traded in global developed countries which the Investment Manager deems eligible. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest most of its net assets in securities of companies located in global developed countries.
