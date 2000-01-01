Dimensional £ Infl Lnkd IntermDur F/I

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.44
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc UK Gov Inf Link 5-15Y TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.19%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupDimensional
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3PVQJ91

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide inflation protected intermediate-term fixed income return. The investment policy of this Fund is to invest in fixed income securities, as described below, and derivative instruments structured with the aim to provide protection against United Kingdom inflation.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .