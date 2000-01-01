Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sterling Inflation Linked Intermediate Duration Fixed Income Fund is to seek to provide an inflation protected intermediate-term fixed income return.The investment policy of this Fund is to invest in fixed income securities, as described below, and derivative instruments structured with the aim to provide protection against inflation in the Eurozone. The Fund may invest in investment grade, fixed-or floating rate, inflation-linked securities issued by governmental, quasi-governmental and corporate issuers predominately in the countries referred to in “Global Developed Bond Funds – Countries” above.