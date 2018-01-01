Interactive Investor
Dimensional £InflLnkdIntermDurFI GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Dimensional

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00B3PVQJ91

Benchmark

Bloomberg UK Gov Inf Link 5-15Y TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide inflation protected intermediate-term fixed income return. The investment policy of this Fund is to invest in fixed income securities, as described below, and derivative instruments structured with the aim to provide protection against United Kingdom inflation. Eligible fixed income securities may include, but are not limited to, government, agency, supranational and corporate bonds (including intermediate and short term debt obligations), freely transferable promissory notes, commercial paper (including asset-backed commercial paper) and bank debt obligations such as uncollateralised time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Loading Comparison

