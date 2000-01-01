Dimensional UK Core Equity GBP Inc

  • Yield History3.45%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha0.69
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI UK IMI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.25%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupDimensional
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B15JMG87

Investment Strategy

The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of United Kingdom companies. Generally the Fund intends to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable stocks of United Kingdom companies traded principally on the London Stock Exchange or an over-the-counter market (primarily the United Kingdom over-the-counter market). The Fund will generally be overweighted in small companies and in shares which the ACD deems to be eligible value stocks, and underweighted in large growth companies.

