Dimensional UK Core Equity GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.72
- 3 Year alpha0.69
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI UK IMI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.25%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupDimensional
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B15JMG87
Investment Strategy
The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of United Kingdom companies. Generally the Fund intends to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable stocks of United Kingdom companies traded principally on the London Stock Exchange or an over-the-counter market (primarily the United Kingdom over-the-counter market). The Fund will generally be overweighted in small companies and in shares which the ACD deems to be eligible value stocks, and underweighted in large growth companies.