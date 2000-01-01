Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the United Kingdom Small Companies Fund is to maximise long-term total return. The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of United Kingdom companies which the ACD deems eligible small companies. Generally the Fund intends to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable stocks of United Kingdom small companies which are traded principally on the London Stock Exchange or on an over-the-counter market (primarily the United Kingdom over-the-counter market). Companies are considered small primarily based on a company's market capitalisation.