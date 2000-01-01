Dimensional UK Smlr Coms Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.39%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha4.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI UK Small Cap NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupDimensional
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033772061
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the United Kingdom Small Companies Fund is to maximise long-term total return. The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of United Kingdom companies which the ACD deems eligible small companies. Generally the Fund intends to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable stocks of United Kingdom small companies which are traded principally on the London Stock Exchange or on an over-the-counter market (primarily the United Kingdom over-the-counter market). Companies are considered small primarily based on a company's market capitalisation.