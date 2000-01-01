Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the United Kingdom Value Fund is to maximise long-term total return. The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of United Kingdom companies which the ACD deems eligible value stocks. Generally the Fund intends to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable stocks of United Kingdom companies traded principally on the London Stock Exchange or on an over the counter market (primarily the United Kingdom over-the-counter market) that the ACD determines to be value stocks. Securities are considered value stocks primarily because a company’s shares have a high book value in relation to their market value.