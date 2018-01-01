Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Dimensional UK Value GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

UK All Companies

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Dimensional

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB0033771659

Benchmark

MSCI UK IMI NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximise long-term total return. The investment policy of this Fund is to purchase transferable securities of United Kingdom companies which the ACD deems eligible value stocks. Generally the Fund intends to purchase a broad and diverse group of readily marketable stocks of United Kingdom companies traded principally on the London Stock Exchange or on an over the counter market (primarily the United Kingdom over-the-counter market) that the ACD determines to be value stocks.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News