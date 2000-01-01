Discovery Balanced B GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.20%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha-0.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.67%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B92M6Y21

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide returns through a combination of capital growth and income whilst being managed so as to remain, over a market cycle, within a defined volatility range.

Latest news

