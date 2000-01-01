DMS Charteris Premium Income I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History5.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.14
  • 3 Year alpha-3.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.50%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupHost Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYZKJ276

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth with a particular emphasis on income.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .