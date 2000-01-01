DMS Kleinwort Hambros Eq Inc A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.50%
- 3 Year sharpe0.34
- 3 Year alpha-1.78
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK Equity Income
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF2.44%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupHost Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0V0MM41
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the CF KB Enterprise Equity Income Fund is to produce an above average and increasing income return coupled with growth of capital over the longer term through investment in a diversified portfolio of collective investment schemes. The Investment Manager may also choose to hold equities, cash, money market instruments and other instruments as the Manager may consider appropriate in achieving the overall objective of the Fund.