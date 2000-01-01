Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the CF KB Enterprise Fixed Income Fund is primarily to produce returns by way of income with the possibility of capital growth with low volatility through a diversified portfolio of predominantly bonds and Government securities. The investment manager may also choose to hold equities, collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments and other instruments listed on a Recognised Investment Exchange (such as, but not limited to, warrants, convertible preference shares and structured products) as the investment manager may consider appropriate in achieving the overall objective of the fund. The fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.