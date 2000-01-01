DMS Latitude Horizon GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha0.95
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.36%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupDMS
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BD37NY30
Investment Strategy
The fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing principally in a portfolio of global equities and equity related securities, debt securities, derivatives and currencies. The investment manager will seek to actively allocate the fund’s portfolio to and across the asset class or classes which it believes, based on its research, will offer the best opportunities. The fund’s objective is long term capital appreciation.