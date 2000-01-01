DMS Verbatim Portfolio 5 Income B Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.35%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.90
  • 3 Year alpha0.6
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.12%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupHost Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3P1DM13

Investment Strategy

The fund will use a broadly cautious balanced investment strategy with the aim of achieving income with some potential for capital growth over the medium to longer term.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .