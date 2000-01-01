DMS Verbatim Portfolio 5 Income B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.35%
- 3 Year sharpe0.90
- 3 Year alpha0.6
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.12%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupHost Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3P1DM13
Investment Strategy
The fund will use a broadly cautious balanced investment strategy with the aim of achieving income with some potential for capital growth over the medium to longer term.