DMS Verbatim Portfolio 6 B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.29%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-1.28
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.38%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupHost Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3MPJG29
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term by using a risk based investment strategy that is broadly balanced.