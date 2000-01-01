DMS Verbatim Portfolio 6 B Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.29%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-1.28
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.38%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupHost Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3MPJG29

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term by using a risk based investment strategy that is broadly balanced.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .