Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is to provide shareholders with an opportunity for long-term growth of principal and income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities from at least three different countries located anywhere in the world, including Emerging Market Countries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its Net Asset Value in securities of non-U.S. companies, excluding non-U.S. companies included in the S&P 500 Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Net Asset Value in common stocks, preferred stocks, certain securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks, including ADRs, EDRs, and GDRs. The Fund may invest up to 5% of the Fund’s Net Asset Value directly in Russian securities.