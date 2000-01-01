Dollar GBP D

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.97%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.23
  • 3 Year alpha0.08
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc US Govt Infl Lkd TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.37%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupCG Asset Management
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B41GP767

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve real returns through long only investment in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (US government index linked bonds).

Latest news

