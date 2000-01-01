EdenTree Amity European B

  • Yield History2.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha-2.83
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.81%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupEdenTree
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0008448333

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth with a reasonable level of income primarily through a diversified portfolio of European companies. The Amity European Fund seeks to invest in a portfolio of companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. The Fund seeks to avoid investment in certain areas such as companies which have a material involvement in alcohol, tobacco and weapon production, gambling and publication of violent or explicit materials.

