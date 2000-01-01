EdenTree Amity International B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.89%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha-3.15
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.81%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupEdenTree
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0008449075
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth with a reasonable level of income through a diversified portfolio of international companies. The Amity International Fund seeks to invest in a portfolio of companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. The Fund seeks to avoid investment in certain areas such as companies which have a material involvement in alcohol, tobacco and weapon production, gambling and publication of violent or explicit materials.