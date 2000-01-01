EdenTree Amity Short Dated Bond B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.07%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx Non Gilt exBBB 1-5 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.59%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupEdenTree
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ012J01
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to preserve capital and generate Income. Investment policyThe Fund seeks to primarily invest in short dated government bonds and debt instruments issued by companies that the manager believes make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices.