EdenTree Amity Sterling Bond B

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.89%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.88
  • 3 Year alpha3.86
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.70%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupEdenTree
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2PF8D20

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an attractive level of income. The Amity Sterling Bond Fund seeks to invest in a highly diversified portfolio of Government and good quality fixed interest securities issued by companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. The Fund seeks to avoid investment in certain areas such as companies which have a material involvement in alcohol, tobacco and weapon production, gambling and publication of violent or explicit materials.

Latest news

