EdenTree Amity Sterling Bond B
Fund Info
- Yield History3.89%
- 3 Year sharpe1.88
- 3 Year alpha3.86
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.70%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupEdenTree
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2PF8D20
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide an attractive level of income. The Amity Sterling Bond Fund seeks to invest in a highly diversified portfolio of Government and good quality fixed interest securities issued by companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. The Fund seeks to avoid investment in certain areas such as companies which have a material involvement in alcohol, tobacco and weapon production, gambling and publication of violent or explicit materials.