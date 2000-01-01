Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and a reasonable level of income by investing principally in UK companies. The Amity UK Fund seeks to invest in a portfolio of companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. The Fund seeks to avoid investment in certain areas such as companies which have a material involvement in alcohol, tobacco and weapon production, gambling and publication of violent or explicit materials. The portfolio will consist primarily of shares in UK companies but the fund could also invest in other collective investment schemes, corporate bonds, government bonds and cash in order to meet the Fund’s objective.