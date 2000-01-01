Investment Strategy

To provide an above-average and growing level of income together with capital growth over the longer term. The Manager will seek to achieve the investment objective by investing in a mix of equities, fixed-interest securities and such other investments that the Manager considers suitable. This Fund is marketable to all retail investors. The portfolio will consist primarily of transferable securities but the Manager may also invest in units in collective investment schemes, money-market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits, nil and partly-paid securities, bonds, convertible bonds, cash and near cash as deemed economically appropriate to meet the Fund’s objective.