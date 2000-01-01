EdenTree Responsible and Sust Eurp Eq B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.16
- 3 Year alpha-3.57
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupEdenTree
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0008448333
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital growth over five years or more with an income through a diversified portfolio of European (ex-UK) companies. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable European Equity Fund aims to invest at least 80% in European (ex-UK) companies by investing in companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices.