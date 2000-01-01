EdenTree Responsible and Sust Eurp Eq B

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-3.57
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupEdenTree
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0008448333

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth over five years or more with an income through a diversified portfolio of European (ex-UK) companies. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable European Equity Fund aims to invest at least 80% in European (ex-UK) companies by investing in companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices.

Latest news

