EdenTree Responsible and Sust Glbl Eq B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.11%
- 3 Year sharpe0.42
- 3 Year alpha-3.78
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.81%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupEdenTree
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0008449075
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital growth over five years or more with an income through a diversified portfolio of international (including the UK) companies. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Global Equity Fund seeks to invest in a portfolio of companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices.