Fund Info

  • Yield History1.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.42
  • 3 Year alpha-3.78
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.81%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupEdenTree
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0008449075

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth over five years or more with an income through a diversified portfolio of international (including the UK) companies. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Global Equity Fund seeks to invest in a portfolio of companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices.

