Fund Info

  • Yield History3.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha2.21
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.59%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupEdenTree
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2PF8D20

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate a regular level of income payable quarterly. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Sterling Bond Fund seeks to invest in a highly diversified portfolio of Government bonds and good quality fixed-interest securities issued by companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. The Fund’s investments will be at least 80% denominated in Sterling but the Fund may invest in other currency bonds and securities that the Manager thinks appropriate to meet the investment objective.

