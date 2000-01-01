EdenTree Responsible and Sust Stlg Bd B
Fund Info
- Yield History3.71%
- 3 Year sharpe0.68
- 3 Year alpha2.21
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.59%
- IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupEdenTree
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2PF8D20
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to generate a regular level of income payable quarterly. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Sterling Bond Fund seeks to invest in a highly diversified portfolio of Government bonds and good quality fixed-interest securities issued by companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. The Fund’s investments will be at least 80% denominated in Sterling but the Fund may invest in other currency bonds and securities that the Manager thinks appropriate to meet the investment objective.