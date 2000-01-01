EdenTree Responsible and Sust UK Eq B
Fund Info
- Yield History2.22%
- 3 Year sharpe0.15
- 3 Year alpha2.81
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.79%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupEdenTree
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0009371757
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital appreciation over five years or more and an income, through a diversified portfolio of UK companies. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable UK Equity Fund aims to invest at least 80% in UK companies whose primary listing is in the UK by investing in a portfolio of companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices.