  • Yield History2.22%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.15
  • 3 Year alpha2.81
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupEdenTree
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0009371757

To achieve long-term capital appreciation over five years or more and an income, through a diversified portfolio of UK companies. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable UK Equity Fund aims to invest at least 80% in UK companies whose primary listing is in the UK by investing in a portfolio of companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices.

