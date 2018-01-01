EdenTree Responsible & Sust Stlg B fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

EdenTree

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B2PF8D20

Benchmark

Markit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate a regular level of income payable quarterly. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Sterling Bond Fund seeks to invest in a highly diversified portfolio of Government bonds and good quality fixed-interest securities issued by companies which make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. The Fund’s investments will be at least 80% denominated in Sterling but the Fund may invest in other currency bonds and securities that the Manager thinks appropriate to meet the investment objective

