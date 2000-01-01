Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth over five years or more with an income. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable UK Equity Opportunities Fund aims to invest at least 80% in a range of UK incorporated companies whose primary listing is in the UK which the Manager believes offer good potential for long-term capital growth. The portfolio will consist of at least 80% listed securities with a bias towards small and mid-cap companies and those that the Manager considers are undervalued opportunities. The Manager may also invest in units in collective investment schemes, money-market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits, nil and partly-paid securities, bonds, convertible bonds, cash and near cash as deemed economically appropriate to meet the Fund’s objective.