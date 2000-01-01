EdenTree Responsible & Sust UK Eq Opps B

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.21
  • 3 Year alpha4.45
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupEdenTree
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0008446063

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth over five years or more with an income. The EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable UK Equity Opportunities Fund aims to invest at least 80% in a range of UK incorporated companies whose primary listing is in the UK which the Manager believes offer good potential for long-term capital growth. The portfolio will consist of at least 80% listed securities with a bias towards small and mid-cap companies and those that the Manager considers are undervalued opportunities. The Manager may also invest in units in collective investment schemes, money-market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits, nil and partly-paid securities, bonds, convertible bonds, cash and near cash as deemed economically appropriate to meet the Fund’s objective.

Latest news

