Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth with a reasonable level of income. The UK Equity Growth Fund is designed to invest primarily in a range of UK incorporated and/or listed companies which the Manager believes offer good potential for long- term capital growth. This Fund is marketable to all retail investors. The portfolio will consist primarily of transferable securities but the Manager may also invest in units in collective investment schemes, money-market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits, nil and partly-paid securities, bonds, convertible bonds, cash and near cash as deemed economically appropriate to meet the Fund’s objective.