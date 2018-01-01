Edgewood L Sel US Select Growth I GBP D fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The principal objective of the sub-fund (denominated in USD) shall be to offer shareholders the option of benefiting from "professional" management of portfolios of equities and similar securities (especially subscription rights to convertible bonds) issued by international companies, principally businesses in the United States of America, North America and Europe considered by the Company to be stable, of high quality and demonstrating global growth prospects. In pursuit of this objective the subfund’s assets shall be invested in particular in exchange-traded US common stock (securities issued by companies whose registered office is located in the United States or whose main economic activities are based in the United States or which hold, as holding companies, prominent participations in companies based in the United States) which shall at all times represent at least 2/3 of the sub-fund’s total assets