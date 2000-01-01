EF 8AM Tactical Growth A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.42%
- 3 Year sharpe1.10
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.67%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupWAY Group
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9C65S15
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of collective investment schemes, transferable securities (including investment trusts), warrants, deposits and money market instruments. In doing so the fund will invest in and gain exposure from time to time to equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, debt instruments, physical assets and hard and soft commodities, which may include art, wine, gold, oil and other commodities. The Fund will only make investments into collective investment schemes where their net asset value calculations are scheduled on at least a monthly basis and where, at the time of investment by the Fund, the Investment Adviser is satisfied that the assets are fully liquid.