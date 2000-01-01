Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of collective investment schemes, transferable securities (including investment trusts), warrants, deposits and money market instruments. In doing so the fund will invest in and gain exposure from time to time to equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, debt instruments, physical assets and hard and soft commodities, which may include art, wine, gold, oil and other commodities. The Fund will only make investments into collective investment schemes where their net asset value calculations are scheduled on at least a monthly basis and where, at the time of investment by the Fund, the Investment Adviser is satisfied that the assets are fully liquid.