EF Tellsons Endeavour PF GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.89
  • 3 Year alpha0.71
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.34%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupWAY Group
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ391J22

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth with less of the volatility of equities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .