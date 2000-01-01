Investment Strategy

The Company’s investment objective is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth with some potential for income. To achieve the investment objective, the Company’s investment policy is to invest principally in a portfolio of global equities, and may also invest in other transferable securities, bonds, units and/or shares in collective investment schemes, warrants, money market instruments, cash, near cash and deposits. There is no limit to which the Company can be invested in each sector or asset type, nor is there any particular geographic focus. The Company may borrow and may enter into underwriting arrangements. It is the ACD’s intention that derivatives and forward currency transactions will only be used for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management, including hedging, as defined by the Regulations.